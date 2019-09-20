Ionic Capital Management Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Lowered by $1.58 Million as Market Value Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined While Noesis Capital Mangement Has Raised by $87.48 Million Its Holding

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 125,845 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 billion, up from 124,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 4.91 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Qualcomm 2Q EPS 24c; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Ltd on Thursday said it was likely to pursue smaller acquisitions of chipmakers after its failed hostile takeover bid to acquire rival Qualcomm Inc and said that its smart phone chip business would see a drop in demand this quarter from a North American customer and an increase from not; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Troubles to Persist Even as Broadcom Pursuit Blocked; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 1.98 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schwartz Investment Counsel owns 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,050 shares. Jane Street Gp Llc owns 175,992 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Heritage Wealth accumulated 2,401 shares or 0% of the stock. 1832 Asset LP has 42,300 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 737,500 shares. Private Asset Mgmt holds 594,511 shares or 7.7% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bank owns 40,557 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Polar Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tortoise Invest Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Veritable LP holds 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 49,326 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 2,650 shares. Colony Group Lc invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fairpointe Limited Co reported 5,990 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 500 shares to 12,339 shares, valued at $1.65 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 3,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,858 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Blmbrg Brcly High Yield (JNK).

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMG) by 1,200 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

