Ionic Capital Management Has Upped Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Holding by $2.92 Million; Stock Value Declined; Miles Capital Lifted Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $366,086

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, up from 2,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 124,372 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 218,153 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Invest Mngmt holds 1,901 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 8,540 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd reported 2,643 shares. Sns Grp Llc invested in 17,259 shares. Mcrae Mngmt Inc holds 3,051 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory invested in 21,508 shares or 0.12% of the stock. State Street Corporation holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 29.59M shares. Doheny Asset Ca has 0.54% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 100 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Panagora Asset Inc invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation reported 104,194 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Comm Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Franklin Resource reported 6.83 million shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.05% or 1,858 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Inc holds 82 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sit Inc accumulated 61 shares. 15 were accumulated by Valley National Advisers. Northpointe Cap Llc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 83,793 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 50 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 6,449 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 20,000 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 215,039 shares in its portfolio. 24 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,800 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 5.23M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 14,631 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gru accumulated 1.02M shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $391,888 activity. $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $24,756 was sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN.