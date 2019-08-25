Ionic Capital Management Has Upped Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding by $1.13 Million; As Hill Intl Com (HIL) Stock Value Rose, Bulldog Investors Cut Stake

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 1.30 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 826,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 74,619 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 03/05/2018 – Hill International Expands Presence in India with Multiple Rail / Metro Project Selections; 30/03/2018 – Hill International Financial Outlook and Restatement Filing Update; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl; 30/04/2018 – Hill International selected by the European Commission to provide expertise to Third-Party Countries; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – FIRST CONTRACT FROM RVNL TO PROVIDE PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR EFFORT THAT WILL DOUBLE 120 KM OF RAIL LINE IN VARANASI; 08/05/2018 – Hill International Announces Restatement Filing; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires lmad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA; 30/03/2018 – Hill Intl Fincl Outlook and Restatement Filing Update

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.85 million activity. 12,500 shares valued at $28,875 were bought by Sgro David on Thursday, May 16. $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by Weintraub Todd E.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares to 183,638 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 111,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 50,470 shares in its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 48,159 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 32,242 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 74,833 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.09% or 749,983 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 206,051 shares. Adirondack Rech And Management holds 0.48% or 265,326 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Ltd Company invested in 246,145 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Bulldog Lc has 2.2% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 1.70 million shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.43% or 3.53M shares. Axa stated it has 128,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 341,005 shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 13,315 shares to 50,685 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (NYSE:AU) by 23,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (HYG).