Ionic Capital Management Has Raised Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position by $1.13 Million as Valuation Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose While Roundview Capital Has Cut by $1.60 Million Its Position

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 69.87 million shares traded or 42.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX REDUCED EVHC, BAC, GOOGL, FB, FG IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch: Fewer, But More Productive, Advisors — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference Available Live Via Webcast; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.66M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 12,821 shares to 18,993 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 10,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 2.11 million shares. St Johns Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 105,357 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. 57,069 are held by Burney. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd invested 1.49% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lifeplan Fin Group reported 125 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 0.93% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5.27 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 20,100 shares. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aristotle Capital Limited Company accumulated 18.67M shares or 3.06% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 16,352 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri has 56,304 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Check Capital Mgmt Ca owns 11,394 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 44.08M shares or 0.56% of the stock. Gabalex Capital Llc holds 5.98% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 750,000 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.04 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.30M shares to 540,000 shares, valued at $152.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 62,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,897 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).