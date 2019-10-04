Ionic Capital Management Has Raised Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Position by $335,912; Vmware (Call) (VMW) Holder Css Has Lowered Its Holding by $835,000

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 83,978 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 246,012 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 162,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $697.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 537,808 shares traded or 67.83% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Css Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (Call) (VMW) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $153.49. About 931,973 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS ASK THAT INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF VMW REJECT ANY PROPOSAL FOR REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from lgloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN; 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS; 18/04/2018 – UBER SELECTS VMWARE’S ZANE ROWE AS CFO TO EXECUTE IPO PLANS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highland Income Fund by 85,996 shares to 449,378 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PPR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 2.13% less from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $3.42 million activity. $3.42M worth of stock was bought by Saba Capital Management – L.P. on Monday, September 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.81 million for 37.62 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

