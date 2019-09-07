Ionic Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Total S A (Call) (TOT) as Shares Declined; Ancora Advisors Has Lifted Diageo P L C (DEO) Position by $385,821

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 2,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 65,538 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 63,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $169.93. About 663,932 shares traded or 88.81% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (Call) (TOT) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 56,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 97,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 1.12M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – GROUP’S OVERALL ECONOMIC INTEREST IN THIS NEW LNG PROJECT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 21.5%; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL: TO DISTRIBUTE THIRD 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EU0.62/SHR; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL CONSIDERS SEEKING U.S. WAIVER FOR IRANIAN GAS PROJECT; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES `PLENTY OF SCENARIOS’ THAT DON’T HAVE PEAK DEMAND; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES GAS MARKET AS MORE GLOBAL, MORE COMMODITIZED; 25/04/2018 – ARAMCO, TOTAL SAID TO MULL BID FOR TAS’HELAT SAUDI GAS STATIONS; 05/03/2018 – Total CEO Sees Shift to Gas from Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – Total: Bayport Polymers LLC Is 50% Owned by Total and 50% Owned by Novealis Holdings LLC; 10/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 64,876 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total, Qatar Petroleum sign asset transfer deals – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Papua LNG partners seek quick resolution or face higher development costs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport LNG terminal ships first commissioning cargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Total: Uganda: Termination of the Agreement With Tullow – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 23.13% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $2.95 billion for 11.18 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.62% EPS growth.