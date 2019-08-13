Ionic Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by $2.92 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cannell Peter B & Company Cut Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Position as Share Price Declined

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cedar Fair Lp (FUN) by 82.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 19,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 23,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Cedar Fair Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 170,391 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 2.05M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 33,365 shares to 139,490 shares, valued at $21.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 201,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

More notable recent Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy Now That May Be Huge Summertime Winners – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Cedar Fair Delivers Record Attendance, Revenue – Motley Fool” published on February 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Cedar Fair Expects Record Revenue in 2019 – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cedar Fair – Why I’m Skeptical About The 6.46% Distribution Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Company Profile for Cedar Fair Entertainment Company – Business Wire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor has 10,058 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,195 were reported by Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corporation. Moors & Cabot Inc stated it has 0.02% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.03% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) or 180,980 shares. River Road Asset Lc stated it has 0.47% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 2.52% stake. Kornitzer Cap Ks owns 6,775 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 109,935 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 600 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Company reported 0.05% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). 81,210 are owned by Brown Advisory. Hsbc Public has 0% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 44,000 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 7,259 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 12,841 shares. Overbrook Management Corporation reported 347,077 shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.30 million shares to 540,000 shares, valued at $152.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 75,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EMB).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2019: OAS,ZN,ERF,ERF.TO,MUR – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zions -4.4% as Q2 disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zions (ZION) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.