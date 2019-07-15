Ionic Capital Management Has Increased Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding by $1.13 Million; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Price Rose, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Decreased Position

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 503,778 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 57.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 33,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,286 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 57,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $114.72. About 1.12 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet fair trade regulator – PTI in Economic Times; 21/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms. Via @DelRey:; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SEES FY19 EPS CUT 25C-30C IF DEAL CLOSES IN 2Q; 29/03/2018 – WALMART COMMITS TO CUT EMISSIONS BY 50M METRIC TONS IN CHINA; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-India’s e-commerce wars to be rehaped by private label brands; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Invests $16 Billion to Become Flipkart Majority Holder; 06/03/2018 – UK GROCERY INFLATION IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 2.9 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank says selling its entire Flipkart stake to Walmart

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA) by 177,663 shares to 158,672 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Gold Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 21,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Limited has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gamco Et Al invested in 0.07% or 308,430 shares. Daiwa Incorporated reported 0% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Commerce holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 18,710 shares. Mirae Asset Invs reported 0.02% stake. Redwood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 150,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Grs Ltd Liability has 288,631 shares for 4.81% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity accumulated 48,425 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 29 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 17,678 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Symphony Asset Management Limited has 0.19% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Westpac Bk Corporation holds 15,314 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Abercrombie & Fitch, Zayo Group Holdings, and AeroVironment Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo +2.4% on Starboard request for sale – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo +7.3% on report consortium is close to acquisition deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BIOS, CRAY, ZAYO SHAREHOLDER LEGAL UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Actions Against the Following Companies â€“ BIOS, CRAY, ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group plans mid-March analyst day amid M&A chatter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,710 shares to 8,936 shares, valued at $15.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 3 Big Reasons to Buy Walmart Stock in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Virtual Reality Training Is Going Mainstream – The Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart to relist minority stake in Seiyu – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Get Staples Exposure Without a Big Commitment – ETF Trends” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Retail Stocks That Are Worth a Look Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Architects reported 340 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pnc Ser Grp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.59% or 62,240 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mirae Asset Investments Company Ltd holds 106,274 shares. 125,123 are owned by Victory Cap. Bluestein R H And Communications holds 0.04% or 8,145 shares. 75,015 were accumulated by Lynch Assocs In. Greatmark Prtnrs Inc invested in 0.54% or 17,628 shares. Eqis Mgmt Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Kbc Nv stated it has 352,027 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel invested 0.92% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Van Eck Associates Corporation stated it has 115,620 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Asset Management stated it has 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Zacks Investment Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 793,067 shares.