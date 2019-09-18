Ionic Capital Management Has Decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Position by $1.58 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Gruss & Co Lowered by $3.71 Million Its Holding

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 328,406 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 27,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, down from 70,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $137.55. About 8.01M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsec holds 391,669 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Nfc Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Mngmt stated it has 3.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ima Wealth stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Next Financial Group accumulated 36,183 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Villere St Denis J Limited Liability Com holds 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 67,478 shares. Moreover, Financial Advisory Gp has 0.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telemark Asset Lc holds 100,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability holds 4.47M shares. Rockland Tru stated it has 161,705 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.54% stake. Brick And Kyle Associate has invested 5.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Sarl has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $92.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13,500 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.88 million for 10.16 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Put) by 12,100 shares to 24,200 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.