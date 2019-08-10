Ionic Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Royal Gold (Call) (RGLD) by $387,000 as Share Value Rose; As Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Share Price Rose, Papp L Roy & Associates Has Decreased Position by $436,692

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Call) (RGLD) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The hedge fund held 14,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.03. About 736,418 shares traded or 59.43% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 604 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 13,023 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 13,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $11.14 during the last trading session, reaching $702.28. About 159,182 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Royal Gold (RGLD) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Royal Gold About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RGLD) – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Uncertainty is Good for Gold – Live Trading News” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Franco-Nevada, Royal Gold, Rio Tinto, SSR and BHP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) by 128,000 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 367,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asa Gold And Precious Metals holds 150,000 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 3,490 shares. Principal Gp has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 40 were reported by Smithfield Trust Company. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 3,697 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 2,234 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi reported 1,331 shares stake. St James Co Ltd Com stated it has 537,266 shares or 4.48% of all its holdings. American Grp Inc owns 130,830 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Lc invested in 25,243 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.03% or 3,760 shares. 74,902 are held by Alps Advisors. 7,773 were accumulated by Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Company. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp stated it has 45,786 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has 7,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na has 319 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 55 shares. Qs Ltd reported 1,097 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp owns 1,036 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 115,825 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.05% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 897 shares. Bamco accumulated 540,358 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,026 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 3,740 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,590 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 162 are held by Huntington Bankshares. Fulton Bancshares Na invested in 0.02% or 476 shares. Pension Ser has invested 0.09% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Us Natl Bank De reported 12,246 shares stake.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBM vs. ALKS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mettler Toledo: Still Not Attractive Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mettler Toledo Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 12,580 shares to 42,111 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 14,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).