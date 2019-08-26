Ionic Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Anglogold Ashanti LTD (Call) (AU) as Market Value Rose; Raging Capital Management Has Boosted Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stake by $19.89 Million as Market Value Rose

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (AU) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The hedge fund held 82,200 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 3.72M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 11/05/2018 – S.Africa’s Solidarity union seeks at least 10 pct wage hikes in gold sector; 29/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: MINING INDUSTRY SUBMITS CODE PROPOSAL TO DRC GOVT; 02/04/2018 – IGNORE: ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI STATEMENT ON DRC RELEASED MARCH 29; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa’s NUM union seeks 37 pct pay hike from gold miners over two years; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE TO ENSURE VIABILITY OF RETAINED ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – MINING OPERATORS AGREED TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH GOVT ON ISSUES EXISTING IN AGREEMENT ONCE NEW MINING CODE HAS BEEN SIGNED; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Intends to Appoint New CEO Before Mr. Venkatakrishnan’s Departure; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: RANDGOLD TO CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT W/DRC GOVT NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Mr. Venkatakrishnan Has Accepted Offer to Become CEO of Vedanta Re; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD CEO VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS TO JOIN VEDANTA

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 523,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.93M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 869,458 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP SBGI.O TO SELL 23 TV STATIONS AS PART OF EFFORT TO WIN APPROVAL FOR TRIBUNE MEDIA TRCO.N ACQUISITION — STATEMENT; 07/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR CONFIRMS FOX AS PURCHASER FOR SOME TV STATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Sinclair has a new promo campaign. Local anchors are required to read this script. It sounds a lot like; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Engel: Engel, House Dems Urge DOJ to Conduct Antitrust Review of Proposed Sinclair/Tribune Merger; 25/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson endorses merger between Sinclair Broadcasting, Tribune Media; 17/05/2018 – Media Matters: Sinclair is gearing up to compete with Fox — by being even worse than Fox; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune Media Co; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 MEDIA EXPENSES, INCLUDING TRADE EXPENSE, ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,815 MLN TO $1,818 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gasparino: Appeals Court Ruling Could Stop Sinclair Deal |

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 64,000 shares to 133,280 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 14,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 848,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everspin Technologies Inc by 227,966 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 317,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 797,188 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

