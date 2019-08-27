Ionic Capital Management Has Decreased Anglogold Ashanti LTD (Call) (AU) Holding By $309,400; REPLY SPA TORINO ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (RPYTF) Shorts Decreased By 0.48%

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (AU) stake by 22.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 23,800 shares as Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (AU)’s stock rose 47.07%. The Ionic Capital Management Llc holds 82,200 shares with $1.08M value, down from 106,000 last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) now has $9.74B valuation. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 2.90M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESTRUCTURING WILL AFFECT EMPLOYEES ACROSS DIFFERENT CATEGORIES & LEVELS, REGION’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Mr. Venkatakrishnan to Remain in Role Until August 30; 19/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Award And Acceptance Of Share Options To Executive Directors And The Company Secretary Of Anglogold Ashanti; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – FOR SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS, CO HAS CONSIDERED VARIOUS OPTIONS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED SALES AND SERVICES REDUCTIONS; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J SAYS GLOBAL SEARCH FOR NEW CEO IS UNDERWAY; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J – PRODUCTION, COSTS AND CAPITAL REMAIN ON-TRACK TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – CO’S REMAINING SOUTH AFRICAN ASSETS NOW INCLUDE MPONENG UNDERGROUND GOLD MINE, AND A SURFACE OPERATION; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – TO BEGIN A CONSULTATION PROCESS WITH EMPLOYEES IN LINE WITH SECTION 189 AND 189A OF THE LABOUR RELATIONS ACT; 11/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SOLIDARITY TRADE UNION SEEKS ANNUAL WAGE HIKES IN GOLD SECTOR OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER THREE YEARS – DOCUMENT; 14/03/2018 – Mali expects industrial gold output to jump 20 pct this year

REPLY SPA TORINO ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:RPYTF) had a decrease of 0.48% in short interest. RPYTF’s SI was 62,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.48% from 63,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 627 days are for REPLY SPA TORINO ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:RPYTF)’s short sellers to cover RPYTF’s short positions. It closed at $65.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Reply S.p.A. provides consulting, system integration, application management, and business process outsourcing services in Italy and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The firm implements solutions based on communication channels and digital media. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Brick Reply, a manufacturing activities management platform for the management and control of a smart factory; Click Reply, a supply chain execution platform; Definio Reply, a technological platform for collection, analysis, control, processing, and distribution of financial data; Discovery Reply, a platform for the digital media management projects; and Gaia Reply platform for use in the field of mobility and multimedia.

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (EMB) stake by 14,340 shares to 848,533 valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Willscot Corp stake by 64,000 shares and now owns 133,280 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) was raised too.

