Ionic Capital Management Has Cut Position in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) as Market Valuation Declined; As American Tower Reit Com (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Lifted Its Position by $12.59 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in American Tower Reit Com (AMT) by 50.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 63,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,760 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.39M, up from 125,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in American Tower Reit Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 177,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 158,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 336,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 101,053 shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has declined 10.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.54% the S&P500.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 80,600 shares to 137,580 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) by 128,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold ASA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial has invested 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Walleye Trading Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 25,750 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.16M shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 30,000 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0% stake. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 751,738 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 600 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 28,295 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 5,615 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Ionic Capital Mngmt Llc invested 0.25% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 1 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.42% or 92,711 shares in its portfolio. Coho Partners Ltd invested in 2,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Limited has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 4,533 were reported by Thomas White Interest Ltd. Korea Investment reported 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.25% or 567,634 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 892,996 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Bessemer Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.35% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,300 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holdg has 0.73% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 14,755 are owned by Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Inc. Assetmark holds 3,170 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank owns 1,225 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0.46% or 103,057 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 46,142 were reported by Wendell David Associate Incorporated.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 184,578 shares to 6,810 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,345 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).