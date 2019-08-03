Ionic Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $6.66 Million as Stock Value Rose; Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Holding Has Increased by Provident Trust Co

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 667,521 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.63M, up from 660,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.61 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 56,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Prtnrs has invested 3.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quadrant Capital Limited Liability Com holds 1.34% or 20,466 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 799,519 shares. Saratoga And has 4.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 576,337 shares. Rwc Asset Llp holds 22,105 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 3,540 are owned by Ionic Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited holds 3.57% or 177,627 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Lc stated it has 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 13.2% or 305,309 shares. Clean Yield owns 24,361 shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 103,858 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.49 million shares. Tiger Eye reported 143,848 shares stake. Bancorporation stated it has 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx stated it has 61,395 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 64,000 shares to 133,280 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) by 128,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.