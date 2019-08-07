Ionic Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Royal Gold (Call) (RGLD) by $387,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Kellogg Co (K) Holder Highvista Strategies Has Lifted Holding by $359,100

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 13,100 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 3.00 million shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Call) (RGLD) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The hedge fund held 14,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $121.72. About 913,834 shares traded or 108.51% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 48,158 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 101,009 shares. 3,490 were accumulated by Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com. Jnba Fin Advsrs holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 128,615 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 5,126 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Lc accumulated 0.04% or 11,353 shares. Tradewinds holds 0% or 82 shares. Pnc Fin Grp Inc invested in 0% or 9,729 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 77,790 shares. Alps Advsr Inc invested in 0.05% or 74,902 shares. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 426 shares. Cap Invsts invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Advisory Svcs Ltd reported 25,243 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 2,425 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 367,468 shares to 592,926 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grab These ETFs & Stocks on Gold Rush – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Provides Updates on Operations for Q4 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Estimates Rising for Royal Gold (RGLD): Will It Gain? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royal Gold inks silver stream deal with Botswana copper project – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Precious Metals Company’s Gold Sales Just Hit Record Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamilton Point Investment Limited Com reported 1.1% stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 1,133 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 10,841 shares stake. Aull And Monroe Mngmt Corporation holds 0.16% or 5,357 shares. 3,250 are owned by Covington Cap Management. Spectrum Mngmt Gp Inc reported 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0.12% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Sg Americas Secs Ltd invested in 138,558 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 1,416 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks holds 0.27% or 260,135 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 2.10 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Portland Advsr Lc holds 5,430 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 7,780 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.25% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley sees Kellogg momentum priced in – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg closes on Keebler sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.