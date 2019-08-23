Ionic Capital Management Has Cut By $309,400 Its Anglogold Ashanti LTD (Call) (AU) Holding; Reven Housing REIT (RVEN) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (AU) stake by 22.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 23,800 shares as Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (AU)’s stock rose 47.07%. The Ionic Capital Management Llc holds 82,200 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 106,000 last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) now has $9.42B valuation. The stock increased 5.28% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 2.59M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRC MINING CODE DISCUSSIONS; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD MET PRESIDENT KABANGE ON DRC MINING CODE; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS GLOBAL SEARCH FOR NEW CEO IS UNDERWAY; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – MINING OPERATORS AGREED TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH GOVT ON ISSUES EXISTING IN AGREEMENT ONCE NEW MINING CODE HAS BEEN SIGNED; 16/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Results Of The 74th Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Ready For Engagement With The Drc Government; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE TO ENSURE VIABILITY OF RETAINED ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESTRUCTURING WILL AFFECT EMPLOYEES ACROSS DIFFERENT CATEGORIES & LEVELS, REGION’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT; 08/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-AngloGold says owed $150 mln in taxes by Tanzania and DRC; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESIGNATION OF SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN, WITH LAST FIVE YEARS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Reven Housing REIT Inc (RVEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 4 funds increased and started new holdings, while 3 sold and decreased positions in Reven Housing REIT Inc. The funds in our database now own: 18,775 shares, down from 27,966 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Reven Housing REIT Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

It closed at $4.45 lastly. It is down 77.46% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RVEN News: 14/03/2018 Reven Housing REIT, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – Reven Housing REIT 2017 Core FFO/Share 8 Cents; 02/04/2018 – Reven Housing REIT, Inc. Reports Full Year 2017 Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reven Housing REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVEN); 02/04/2018 – Reven Housing REIT 2017 Loss/Shr 17c; 02/04/2018 – Reven Housing REIT 2017 Loss $1.83M

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Reven Housing REIT, Inc. for 979 shares. Barclays Plc owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 477 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1 shares.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $49.12 million. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

