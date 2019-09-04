Ionic Capital Management Has Boosted Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Position by $2.92 Million as Stock Value Declined; Allstate Has Lifted Its Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) by $894,873

Allstate Corp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 173.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 20,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 32,839 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 12,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 2.89M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 2.35M shares traded or 1.37% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 179,000 shares to 221,000 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.07% or 133,579 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 133,629 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Incorporated reported 61,624 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 665 are owned by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. 173,868 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh. Endeavour Capital Advisors Incorporated reported 618,949 shares stake. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability reported 5,945 shares stake. Penn Management reported 0.07% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 59,188 shares. Regions invested in 0.01% or 17,681 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

