Ionic Capital Management Has Boosted Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position by $1.13 Million as Share Price Rose; Capital One Finl Com (COF) Shareholder Timber Creek Capital Management Raised Holding by $1.15 Million

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 57.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 14,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 38,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 24,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $91.11. About 1.43 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.27 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,595 shares to 42,164 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 189,948 are held by Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation. Raymond James Na owns 10,268 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments accumulated 0.52% or 95,765 shares. Cap Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 802 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 7,734 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd holds 0.16% or 32,275 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Aviva Public Limited Com owns 176,137 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership has 90,677 shares. Tdam Usa holds 70,772 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Co has 1.17% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 14,943 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Pzena Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.65M shares for 2.51% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Gru Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 5,297 shares. Invesco owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 256,085 shares. Stifel reported 37,342 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt Ltd has 20,000 shares. Alphaone Invest Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tcw Gp has 21,907 shares. 7,750 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Federated Investors Pa invested in 1,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 816,851 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Elk Creek Limited Liability Com owns 105,777 shares. Cibc Mkts owns 21,000 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 698,818 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 11,009 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 26,760 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marlowe Lp has 23.28% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.18M shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 97,300 shares to 101,800 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 223,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,374 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

