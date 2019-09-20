Ionic Capital Management Has Boosted By $335,912 Its Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake; Katy Industries (KT)’s Sentiment Is 0.63

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) stake by 51.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ionic Capital Management Llc acquired 83,978 shares as Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR)’s stock 0.00%. The Ionic Capital Management Llc holds 246,012 shares with $1.17M value, up from 162,034 last quarter. Voya Prime Rate Tr now has $693.13 million valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 156,005 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Katy Industries Inc (KT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. It's down -0.55, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. KT Corporation (KT) has declined 12.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending.

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 283,641 shares traded. KT Corporation (KT) has declined 12.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea. The company has market cap of $5.74 billion. The firm offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; Internet phone services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services, including Internet protocol television services; and data communication services, including leased line and dedicated broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications services; and credit card processing and other financial services, as well as sells mobile handsets.

Silchester International Investors Llp holds 21.06% of its portfolio in KT Corporation for 23.78 million shares. Kopernik Global Investors Llc owns 7.09 million shares or 14.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mittleman Brothers Llc has 14.4% invested in the company for 1.39 million shares. The Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Capital Ltd has invested 7.53% in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 4.21 million shares.

