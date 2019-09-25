Ionic Capital Management Decreased Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by $1.58 Million as Valuation Declined; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Valuation Rose, Telemus Capital Boosted by $443,635 Its Holding

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 1.82 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 5,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 101,323 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43M, up from 95,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 3.77 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90 million for 10.04 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $963.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 707,000 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $365.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfs Inter Income Tr (NYSE:MIN) by 121,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp LP has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 290,401 shares. Allstate Corporation owns 55,953 shares. Seizert Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.8% or 353,532 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 398,240 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The California-based Eqis Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 104,620 shares. 73,921 were reported by Royal London Asset Mngmt. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Riverhead Management Limited Company reported 258,322 shares. 456,798 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 9,200 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 713,198 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech invested in 1,555 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,856 shares to 19,175 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,902 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Inc holds 0.16% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 6,584 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 147,530 shares. Northside Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.3% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Foyston Gordon & Payne holds 12,800 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.45% or 72,311 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Limited Liability Company reported 3,066 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares Trust Com holds 1.83% or 233,020 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 0.64% or 108,788 shares. Moreover, Zacks Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 12,340 shares. Jefferies Group has invested 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Advsr Asset Mgmt accumulated 209,635 shares. Scotia Cap invested in 0.21% or 208,314 shares. 32,616 were reported by West Oak Capital Lc. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 1.17% or 445,559 shares in its portfolio. First Wilshire Secs Incorporated stated it has 5,053 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.