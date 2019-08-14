Ionic Capital Management Decreased Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Holding by $1.78 Million; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Increases Position in Conocophillips Com (COP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 25,451 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 15,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 6.46 million shares traded or 5.41% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 177,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.72% . The hedge fund held 158,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 336,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 132,387 shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has risen 20.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.43 million shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $218.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold ASA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Mgmt accumulated 1,500 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) or 1 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Css Limited Il invested in 0.06% or 100,087 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 30,000 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 751,738 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel, Wisconsin-based fund reported 74,150 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr has invested 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 77,779 shares. Ionic Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 40,808 shares. Regions Fin owns 1,536 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp reported 0% stake. Raymond James & Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 48,213 shares.

