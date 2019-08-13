Ionic Capital Management Decreased Anglogold Ashanti LTD (Call) (AU) Holding by $309,400; Portolan Capital Management Has Upped Its Qad (QADA) Position by $591,207 as Stock Value Declined

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (AU) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The hedge fund held 82,200 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 2.13 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J – PRODUCTION, COSTS AND CAPITAL REMAIN ON-TRACK TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: MEETING TO CLARIFY SOME ASPECTS OF NEW MINING CODE; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESIGNATION OF SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN, WITH LAST FIVE YEARS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE TO ENSURE VIABILITY OF RETAINED ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD MINING OPERATORS AGREED TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH GOVT; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – JSE: ANG – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON COMPANY LEADERSHIP CHANGE AND CEO SEARCH; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti’s CEO quits to take top job at Vedanta Re

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc. (QADA) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 13,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 356,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35 million, up from 342,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $733.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 22,690 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 1.55M shares to 581,343 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 135,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,957 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.43 million shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $218.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION).

