Ionic Capital Management Cut Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) Position as Share Price Were Volatile; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Valuation Declined While Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.64 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 82,156 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51M, down from 99,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $119.44. About 123,292 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) by 60.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 241,318 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,449 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 396,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 7.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 2,200 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 14,340 shares to 848,533 shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 64,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 3,121 shares stake. Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd holds 4.15% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 879 shares. 98,261 are held by Hexavest. Westfield Cap Management Lp invested in 0.58% or 496,846 shares. Natl Pension accumulated 184,620 shares. Old National Bancshares In holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 27,646 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 32,755 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 135,265 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 584,540 shares. Comm Retail Bank invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lmr Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ima Wealth invested in 14,646 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Sterling Capital Lc reported 0.07% stake.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 175,400 shares to 586,850 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 62,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).