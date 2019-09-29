Ionic Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Lowered Stake

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 19,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $889,000, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 13,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 14,978 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $709,000, down from 28,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.62 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Financial Bank has 1.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Augustine Asset Mngmt reported 0.36% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Oppenheimer & has 0.37% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amp Cap Investors holds 775,178 shares. Davy Asset Limited reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Comerica Comml Bank has 0.18% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 519,343 shares. M&R Cap Management reported 21,892 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.51% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt has 0.89% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Proshare Advisors Ltd has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Westpac reported 366,109 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas has 108,200 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Choate Investment Advsr stated it has 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 35,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Fin Limited Com stated it has 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 247,716 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc holds 0.27% or 102,319 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 313,113 shares. South Street Ltd holds 0.12% or 8,700 shares. Next Fin Grp Inc reported 65,084 shares. Northpointe Capital Llc holds 77,709 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 0.2% or 42,148 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,011 shares. Paradigm Asset Commerce Ltd reported 25,650 shares. Old Point Trust N A holds 0.38% or 15,800 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd owns 309,696 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 1.37% or 24,273 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt holds 0.35% or 21,903 shares in its portfolio. Allstate accumulated 130,182 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 17,596 shares to 20,618 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 200,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.80 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.