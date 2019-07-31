Ionic Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION); As Childrens Pl (PLCE) Stock Price Rose, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Upped by $1.16 Million Its Stake

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 1.69 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 11,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 81,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $98.18. About 418,846 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 21.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 12% Operating Margin and $12 in EPS by End 2020; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES A 25% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Announces License Agreement With China’s Zhejiang Semir Garment Co. Ltd; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.92 BLN TO $1.935 BLN; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC -SEES 25% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE SEES YEAR COMP SALES UP 2.5%-3.5%; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Loss/Shr 57c

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 62,889 shares to 33,897 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 223,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,374 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $777,478 activity. 2,172 shares were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E, worth $107,927. 500 shares valued at $24,756 were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13. $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 138,500 shares. Cortland Advisers Lc accumulated 1.87M shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Huntington Bancorporation has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Laffer Invs has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fil stated it has 210,175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Research accumulated 31 shares. 7,300 are held by Arrowstreet Capital L P. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 32,800 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 166,964 shares. Pension Service accumulated 8,652 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 2,947 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 67,402 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 34,700 shares. Moreover, Scopus Asset Mgmt LP has 0.33% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 1,200 shares. Moreover, Legal General Grp Incorporated Pcl has 0% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). State Teachers Retirement reported 35,202 shares. Boston Advsrs Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 11,062 shares. Automobile Association holds 0% or 2,520 shares in its portfolio. 469,246 are held by Westwood Hldg Group. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Old Natl Financial Bank In owns 3,923 shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 1,345 shares. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). State Street holds 504,680 shares. Smithfield Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Qs Invsts Llc reported 24,539 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 133,625 shares to 460,386 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP) by 138,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,365 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).