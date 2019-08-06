Ionic Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO); Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Value Rose While Comgest Global Investors Sas Increased Its Stake

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 708,735 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 91,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 56,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 4.89 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 75,200 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 94,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,700 shares, and cut its stake in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impact Advsrs Lc has invested 0.42% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Kepos Cap Lp holds 0.53% or 250,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 438,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1 shares. Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.29% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 24,200 are owned by Yakira Capital Mngmt. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 9,559 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 37,899 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Dodge And Cox holds 28.76 million shares. Putnam Invests Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 26,452 shares. Shellback Cap LP reported 430,690 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Management Llc holds 126,540 shares. Cetera Advsrs Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 1.2% or 600,000 shares. Pension accumulated 761,670 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,690 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland And has invested 0.96% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Psagot Inv House reported 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 36,210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 23,364 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Glacier Peak Capital Lc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 34,100 shares. Channing Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 127,845 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.09% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 673,302 shares. Hap Trading Limited Co holds 0.09% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 22,782 shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 0% or 18 shares. Tcw Grp Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 4.12 million shares to 21.14M shares, valued at $231.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,400 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.