Ionic Capital Management Boosted Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $1.13 Million; As Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Shares Declined, Btim Raised Holding

Btim Corp increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 13,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 223,414 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 209,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $694.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 1,798 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 576,701 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO)

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 8 investors sold BMTC shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 70,946 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 1.07M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Private Advisor Gp Llc holds 31,399 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 2,760 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 240,125 shares. 554 were accumulated by Meeder Asset. Champlain Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.29% or 934,825 shares. Finance Architects reported 0.09% stake. Dean Capital Mgmt owns 25,073 shares. American Interest reported 12,715 shares. First LP accumulated 27,550 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Management Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,106 shares. Eagle Asset Management has 131,299 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Parametric Ltd Liability Com holds 21,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $15.8 Million, Increases Dividend by 4% to $0.26 per share – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bryn Mawr Trust Continues Its Affordable Home Funding Program for Low- and Moderate-Income Borrowers with a New Pledge of $25 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Jim Donovan Joins BMT as Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial & Industrial Banking – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bryn Mawr Trust Appoints Pedro Nicolas Velecico as CRA Lender for Mortgage Division – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3,905 shares to 51,720 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,146 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Russell 2000 Tr Etf (IWM).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Zayo Group Stock Jumped 14.6% in March – Motley Fool” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group (ZAYO) Announces Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 200,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (NYSE:AU) by 23,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,200 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Euro (Call).