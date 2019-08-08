Ionic Capital Management Boosted Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position by $1.13 Million as Stock Price Rose; Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Shareholder Rmb Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $888,888

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 4.73M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 4,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 19,836 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 15,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $9.75 during the last trading session, reaching $197.32. About 1.14 million shares traded or 121.93% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Edmonds-Waters Christopher sold $889,333 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 3,669 shares.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SIVB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Starbucks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 26 – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SVB Financial Group to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SVB Financial: Satisfactory Q2, But Still Too Sensitive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SVB Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

