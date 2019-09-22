Ionic Capital Management Boosted Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) Position; Edgestream Partners LP Has Decreased By $2.06 Million Its Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Holding

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ionic Capital Management Llc acquired 1,200 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Ionic Capital Management Llc holds 2,400 shares with $1.76 million value, up from 1,200 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) now has $23.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $834.66. About 382,280 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE WINS DISMISSAL OF INVESTOR LAWSUIT OVER OUTBREAKS OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESSES -NEW YORK COURT RULING; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Rev $1.15B; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) stake by 77.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 22,649 shares as Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT)’s stock rose 11.50%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 6,729 shares with $615,000 value, down from 29,378 last quarter. Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc now has $12.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $114.15. About 713,175 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%

Among 5 analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.17’s average target is -0.86% below currents $114.15 stock price. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JBHT in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 4. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Edgestream Partners Lp increased United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) stake by 122,101 shares to 319,845 valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 18,546 shares and now owns 39,889 shares. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) was raised too.

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 3.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.47 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $151.62 million for 20.10 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.65% EPS growth.

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) stake by 21,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 10,786 shares and now owns 31,159 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $768.71’s average target is -7.90% below currents $834.66 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 17 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 11. Piper Jaffray maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation.

