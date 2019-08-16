ION Geophysical (IO) Reaches $7.38 After 9.00% Up Move; Bridgecreek Investment Management Cut Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Position

The stock of ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 137,178 shares traded. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) has declined 62.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IO News: 02/04/2018 – ION MEDIA BUYS FULL POWER UHF BROADCAST STATION IN PORTLAND, ME; 02/04/2018 – ION MEDIA ACQUIRES FULL POWER UHF BROADCAST STATION IN PORTLAND, MAINE; 21/05/2018 – ION Geophysical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades ION Trading Technologies To ‘B’; Outlook Stbl; 07/05/2018 – ION Geophysical: Appeals Court Affirms Invalidation of Several WesternGeco Patent Claims; 23/05/2018 – Lithium Market Value Rising as Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Outpacing Supply; 13/04/2018 – KEMPEN CUTS ION BEAM HOLDING TO 2.92% APRIL 6; 27/03/2018 – EDF SAYS WILL DEVELOP 10 GIGAWATT OF ADDITIONAL POWER STORAGE CAPACITY WORLDWIDE BY 2035, IN ADDITION TO THE 5 GW IT ALREADY OPERATES LITIUM ION; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 15/05/2018 – Kokam Delivers 30 Megawatt Energy Storage System to Alinta Energy: Largest Lithium Ion Battery Deployed for an IndustrialThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $104.56M company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $8.04 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IO worth $9.41 million more.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) stake by 3.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 1,710 shares as Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 46,255 shares with $10.89M value, down from 47,965 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Cl A now has $279.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $275. About 1.84M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) stake by 1,920 shares to 41,750 valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 2,425 shares and now owns 44,118 shares. Teladoc Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 170,080 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Walleye Trading Llc owns 21,138 shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,719 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Hl Fincl Ser Llc has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Shine Invest Advisory Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,319 shares. 2,292 are held by American Investment. Assetmark stated it has 282,773 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 262,331 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Company invested in 84,665 shares. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 7,082 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Saybrook Nc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 19,255 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 923 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beaumont Ptnrs Lc invested in 7,597 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $6.66M worth of stock was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Wednesday, July 24. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $278’s average target is 1.09% above currents $275 stock price. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, May 6 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $256 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $30500 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $104.56 million. It operates through three divisions: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. It currently has negative earnings. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization.