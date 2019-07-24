ION Geophysical (IO) Analysts See $-0.72 EPS; International Paper Co (IP) Has 1.13 Sentiment

International Paper Co (IP) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 308 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 273 reduced and sold their stakes in International Paper Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 316.13 million shares, down from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding International Paper Co in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 223 Increased: 223 New Position: 85.

Analysts expect ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) to report $-0.72 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.96 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $-1.68 EPS. After having $-1.52 EPS previously, ION Geophysical Corporation’s analysts see -52.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 79,123 shares traded. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) has declined 61.67% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.10% the S&P500. Some Historical IO News: 02/05/2018 – ION Geophysical 1Q Rev $33.5M; 28/05/2018 – KIBARAN RESOURCES LTD KNL.AX – ECOGRAF LAUNCHED FOR Ll-ION BATTERY MARKET; 26/04/2018 – ION Geophysical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ION TRADING TECHNOLOGIES’ B2 RATINGS-CHANGES OU; 20/04/2018 – ION CAPITAL UK LTD – POSSIBLE CASH OFFER FOR FIDESSA GROUP PLC; 23/05/2018 – Lithium Market Value Rising as Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Outpacing Supply; 23/03/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS SIGNS TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH ISRO FOR MANUFACTURE OF SPACE GRADE LITHIUM-ION CELLS; 25/05/2018 – SIEMENS AG SlEGn.DE – SIEMENS AND NORTHVOLT PARTNER IN NEXT GENERATION LITHIUM-ION BATTERY CELL PRODUCTION; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ION TRADING TECHNOLOGIES S.A.R.L TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; 20/04/2018 – ION CAPITAL UK – QUALIFYING FIDESSA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE £39.50 FOR EACH FIDESSA SHARE, COMPRISING CASH CONSIDERATION AND DIVIDEND

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $145.20 million. It operates through three divisions: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. It currently has negative earnings. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 6.79% of its portfolio in International Paper Company for 553,528 shares. Colrain Capital Llc owns 105,125 shares or 5.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Camarda Financial Advisors Llc has 3.97% invested in the company for 44,912 shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 3.68% in the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,070 shares.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $17.53 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 10.62 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

The stock increased 1.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 4.40 million shares traded or 42.38% up from the average. International Paper Company (IP) has declined 17.32% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.19 million for 10.50 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.