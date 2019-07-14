ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

This is a contrast between ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Geophysical Corporation 11 0.75 N/A -5.21 0.00 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.33 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see ION Geophysical Corporation and Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -170.7% -20.4% Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 3.69 shows that ION Geophysical Corporation is 269.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s 148.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ION Geophysical Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc. has 1.3 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.6% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ION Geophysical Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ION Geophysical Corporation -7.42% -23.9% -15.65% 0.98% -61.67% 99.81% Superior Drilling Products Inc. -1.96% -10.71% -39.02% -59.51% -55.36% -14.53%

For the past year ION Geophysical Corporation had bullish trend while Superior Drilling Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Superior Drilling Products Inc. beats ION Geophysical Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.