ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)

Both ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Geophysical Corporation 10 0.68 N/A -5.30 0.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ION Geophysical Corporation and Precision Drilling Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ION Geophysical Corporation and Precision Drilling Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -576.9% -27.6% Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6%

Volatility & Risk

ION Geophysical Corporation has a 3.87 beta, while its volatility is 287.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Precision Drilling Corporation’s beta is 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ION Geophysical Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Precision Drilling Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Precision Drilling Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ION Geophysical Corporation and Precision Drilling Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ION Geophysical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Precision Drilling Corporation has a consensus target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 78.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ION Geophysical Corporation and Precision Drilling Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 45.9% respectively. 7.8% are ION Geophysical Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ION Geophysical Corporation -6.4% 20.45% -20.62% 2.22% -62.92% 86.49% Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72%

For the past year ION Geophysical Corporation had bullish trend while Precision Drilling Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Precision Drilling Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors ION Geophysical Corporation.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.