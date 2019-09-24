ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD)

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Geophysical Corporation 10 0.71 N/A -5.30 0.00 Parker Drilling Company 18 0.50 N/A -24.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights ION Geophysical Corporation and Parker Drilling Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -576.9% -27.6% Parker Drilling Company 0.00% -104.1% -27.3%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ION Geophysical Corporation. Its rival Parker Drilling Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.4 respectively. Parker Drilling Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ION Geophysical Corporation and Parker Drilling Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ION Geophysical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Parker Drilling Company has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 6.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ION Geophysical Corporation and Parker Drilling Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 80.2%. ION Geophysical Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.8%. Competitively, 0.8% are Parker Drilling Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ION Geophysical Corporation -6.4% 20.45% -20.62% 2.22% -62.92% 86.49% Parker Drilling Company -1.71% -15.44% -11.02% 3.76% -94.42% -26.76%

For the past year ION Geophysical Corporation has 86.49% stronger performance while Parker Drilling Company has -26.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Parker Drilling Company beats ION Geophysical Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.