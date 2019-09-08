ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)’s Financial Results Comparing With NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Geophysical Corporation 11 0.60 N/A -5.30 0.00 NOW Inc. 14 0.39 N/A 0.55 22.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ION Geophysical Corporation and NOW Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -576.9% -27.6% NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

ION Geophysical Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 287.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.87 beta. In other hand, NOW Inc. has beta of 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ION Geophysical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, NOW Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. NOW Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ION Geophysical Corporation and NOW Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ION Geophysical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NOW Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

NOW Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 21.63% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of NOW Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.8% of ION Geophysical Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of NOW Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ION Geophysical Corporation -6.4% 20.45% -20.62% 2.22% -62.92% 86.49% NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24%

For the past year ION Geophysical Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than NOW Inc.

Summary

NOW Inc. beats ION Geophysical Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.