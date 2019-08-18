ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)’s Financial Results Comparing With KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Geophysical Corporation 11 0.52 N/A -5.30 0.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 23 0.54 N/A 0.07 234.63

In table 1 we can see ION Geophysical Corporation and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -576.9% -27.6% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ION Geophysical Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ION Geophysical Corporation and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ION Geophysical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 160.92% and its consensus price target is $32.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ION Geophysical Corporation and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 87%. Insiders owned roughly 7.8% of ION Geophysical Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 9.4% are KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ION Geophysical Corporation -6.4% 20.45% -20.62% 2.22% -62.92% 86.49% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -12.67% -24.31% -43.13% -38.47% 0% -32.96%

For the past year ION Geophysical Corporation had bullish trend while KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. beats ION Geophysical Corporation.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.