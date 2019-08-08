ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) and Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) and Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Geophysical Corporation 11 0.57 N/A -5.30 0.00 Matrix Service Company 20 0.37 N/A 0.02 798.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ION Geophysical Corporation and Matrix Service Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has ION Geophysical Corporation and Matrix Service Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -576.9% -27.6% Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

ION Geophysical Corporation has a 3.87 beta, while its volatility is 287.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Matrix Service Company’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ION Geophysical Corporation is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Matrix Service Company is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Matrix Service Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ION Geophysical Corporation and Matrix Service Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ION Geophysical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Matrix Service Company 0 1 0 2.00

Matrix Service Company on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 20.61% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares and 94.7% of Matrix Service Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.8% of ION Geophysical Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Matrix Service Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ION Geophysical Corporation -6.4% 20.45% -20.62% 2.22% -62.92% 86.49% Matrix Service Company -0.11% -9.86% -6.13% -14.56% -6.75% 2.4%

For the past year ION Geophysical Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Matrix Service Company.

Summary

Matrix Service Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors ION Geophysical Corporation.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.