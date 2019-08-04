ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ION Geophysical Corporation has 57.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand ION Geophysical Corporation has 7.8% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have ION Geophysical Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -576.90% -27.60% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares ION Geophysical Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ION Geophysical Corporation N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ION Geophysical Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ION Geophysical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.59 1.97 2.56

As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 51.01%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ION Geophysical Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ION Geophysical Corporation -6.4% 20.45% -20.62% 2.22% -62.92% 86.49% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year ION Geophysical Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

ION Geophysical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, ION Geophysical Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. ION Geophysical Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.87 shows that ION Geophysical Corporation is 287.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ION Geophysical Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ION Geophysical Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ION Geophysical Corporation’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors ION Geophysical Corporation.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.