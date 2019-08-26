ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of ION Geophysical Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ION Geophysical Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -576.90% -27.60% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting ION Geophysical Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ION Geophysical Corporation N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for ION Geophysical Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ION Geophysical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.39 1.76 2.58

The competitors have a potential upside of 47.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ION Geophysical Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ION Geophysical Corporation -6.4% 20.45% -20.62% 2.22% -62.92% 86.49% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year ION Geophysical Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

ION Geophysical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, ION Geophysical Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. ION Geophysical Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.87 shows that ION Geophysical Corporation is 287.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ION Geophysical Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ION Geophysical Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ION Geophysical Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.