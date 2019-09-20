ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Comparison side by side

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Geophysical Corporation 10 0.66 N/A -5.30 0.00 Flotek Industries Inc. 3 0.73 N/A -1.36 0.00

Demonstrates ION Geophysical Corporation and Flotek Industries Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -576.9% -27.6% Flotek Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

ION Geophysical Corporation’s current beta is 3.87 and it happens to be 287.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Flotek Industries Inc. is 199.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.99 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ION Geophysical Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Flotek Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Flotek Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ION Geophysical Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.9% of Flotek Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% are ION Geophysical Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of Flotek Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ION Geophysical Corporation -6.4% 20.45% -20.62% 2.22% -62.92% 86.49% Flotek Industries Inc. 3.37% -8.08% -13.28% 22.31% -0.32% 181.65%

For the past year ION Geophysical Corporation was less bullish than Flotek Industries Inc.

Summary

Flotek Industries Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ION Geophysical Corporation.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.