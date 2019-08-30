ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) Contrasting side by side

Both ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Geophysical Corporation 11 0.58 N/A -5.30 0.00 Andeavor Logistics LP 35 0.00 N/A 2.51 12.82

Table 1 highlights ION Geophysical Corporation and Andeavor Logistics LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ION Geophysical Corporation and Andeavor Logistics LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -576.9% -27.6% Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.87 beta indicates that ION Geophysical Corporation is 287.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Andeavor Logistics LP on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ION Geophysical Corporation. Its rival Andeavor Logistics LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. ION Geophysical Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 36.5% of Andeavor Logistics LP are owned by institutional investors. About 7.8% of ION Geophysical Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Andeavor Logistics LP has 64.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ION Geophysical Corporation -6.4% 20.45% -20.62% 2.22% -62.92% 86.49% Andeavor Logistics LP -9.99% -10.94% -4.93% -9.84% -27.53% -0.98%

For the past year ION Geophysical Corporation has 86.49% stronger performance while Andeavor Logistics LP has -0.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Andeavor Logistics LP beats on 5 of the 8 factors ION Geophysical Corporation.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.