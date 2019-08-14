Ion Asset Management LTD Trimmed Radware LTD (RDWR) Stake by $4.58 Million as Stock Rose; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Boosted Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stake by $2.48 Million

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 20,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 2.27M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.15 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 22,768 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 5,630 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 128,192 shares to 347,476 shares, valued at $36.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 331,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wix.com Ltd (WIX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix.com Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Wix.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WIX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 479 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 84,506 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.09% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% stake. Daiwa Gru Inc reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 13,397 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 15,814 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Voya Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Franklin Resource has 551,019 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 2,896 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk LP reported 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 257,936 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas.