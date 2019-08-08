Ion Asset Management LTD Trimmed Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) by $48.90 Million; Needham Investment Management Has Lowered Its Formfactor (FORM) Position as Shares Declined

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 158,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 813,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 971,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 84,901 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 30/04/2018 – FormFactor Extends Market Share Gains as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Global Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor, Application, End-User Industry, Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 07/03/2018 – New FormFactor Probing System Dramatically Improves Throughput and Productivity; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $109.32. About 178,919 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M

More notable recent FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Additional Governance Enhancements – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “XPEL Announces Listing on Nasdaq; Registration Statement on Form 10 Declared Effective by SEC – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Eyeing market expansion Lift & Co. and Marijuana Business Daily form strategic alliance to collaborate on Canadian and United States cannabis conferences – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Superior Group of Companies Aligns Identity Uniform Divisions – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Taipei mayor to form political party in challenge to Taiwan president – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 7.00 million shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs LP has 23,110 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 200 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 958,305 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 48,128 shares. Fmr Limited Company has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 0.42% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). 1.22M are owned by Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 82,742 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 28,699 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $108,522 activity.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mellanox Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Unfortunately, Nvidia Stock Wonâ€™t Be Going Anywhere for Awhile – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Holistic View Of Nvidia – Life After Crypto Tumble, Growth Prospects, Valuations, And Risks – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Advanced Micro Devices: Playing for Scale – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox: Long The Deal Spread – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partners Lc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 44,605 shares. 285,590 were accumulated by Oberweis Asset Mgmt. Pinnacle Ltd owns 6,350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Research Glob has 750,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 41,759 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 2,034 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,626 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,581 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 13,028 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moore Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Massachusetts Serv Company Ma holds 0.09% or 1.89M shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 157,894 shares.