Ion Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Radware LTD (RDWR) Position by $4.58 Million as Stock Rose; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Washington Trust Bank Has Boosted Position

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 53,801 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 56,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 53,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $181.98. About 7.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history:; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is swiping right on the dating app industry by launching its own dating feature; 19/03/2018 – Republican senator joins call for Facebook CEO to testify about data use; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC SAYS BELIEVE FACEBOOK INFORMATION OF UP TO 87 MLN PEOPLE, MOSTLY IN THE U.S., MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 20/03/2018 – New York University Business Professor of Marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More Accounts Tied to Russian `Troll Factory’; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Gru Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 19,012 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 29,904 were accumulated by 1St Source Bancshares. Vanguard holds 1.16% or 177.22 million shares. 6,987 were accumulated by Utd Asset Strategies. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 1.06% or 50,847 shares in its portfolio. 4,640 were reported by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,197 shares. Legacy Cap stated it has 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tortoise Ltd Liability Corp owns 778 shares. Regal Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 14,758 shares. 1.23 million are owned by Cibc. Wade G W Incorporated owns 18,312 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 1,280 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Ltd. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 171,276 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Results: Still Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “No, Facebook Should Not Buy Square for $70 Billion – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,584 shares to 173,604 shares, valued at $20.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 14,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWF).