Ion Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake as Market Value Rose; Carnival Plc (CUK) Holder Greenleaf Trust Has Decreased Its Stake by $466,970 as Market Value Declined

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 33.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 9,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,708 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, down from 28,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.05. About 181,182 shares traded. Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $113.86. About 175,094 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) shares with value of $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 14,458 shares to 34,391 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Index Unit Trust (SPY) by 1,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 5.84% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei owns 33,880 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 109,035 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Advsr Asset holds 14,794 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has 134 shares. Bb&T accumulated 10,245 shares. Ionic Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 10,710 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) for 3,273 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) accumulated 94 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 413,408 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.11% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 258 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department invested in 5 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,366 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,234 were reported by Granahan Inv Management Ma. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 8,484 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap Research holds 0.03% or 750,000 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Global Mgmt Llc owns 15,000 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 311,400 shares. Mariner Ltd owns 0.38% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 223,597 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.07% or 59,891 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs has 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership reported 430,892 shares stake. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Citigroup has 499,749 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Havens Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 66,000 shares. Regions Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 16 shares. Charles Schwab reported 0% stake.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.