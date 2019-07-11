Ion Asset Management LTD Raised Mylan N V (MYL) Stake by $27.03 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holder Central Securities Trimmed Position by $3.92 Million as Stock Price Rose

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80M, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 61,902 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500.

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 179,702 shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Mylan at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 27; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Certain Employees at Mylan SpA Unit Were Served With Search Warrants on April 18; 06/03/2018 – Mylan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 27/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan and local union agree on buyout terms; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Acquires Exclusive License to Commercialize in Europe

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $23.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.77 million for 23.39 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

