Ion Asset Management LTD Position in Radware LTD (RDWR) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; As Masco (MAS) Shares Rose, Nokota Management LP Has Upped Holding

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 17,386 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 2.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 139.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 347,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 597,931 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 603,221 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 1.09M shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $56.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 669,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Tctc Limited Liability holds 9,300 shares. 194,967 were reported by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Cibc Mkts holds 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 96,293 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 15,354 were reported by Advsrs Asset Management. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 1.73 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 22,438 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Advisory Alpha invested in 39 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.67% or 625,000 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 26,303 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. RDWR’s profit will be $2.82M for 102.13 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Radware Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.