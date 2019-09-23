Ion Asset Management LTD Lowered Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) by $54.39 Million as Stock Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Decreased Its Position

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 494,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 347,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.41 million, down from 841,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 961,140 shares traded or 127.47% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 27,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 467,958 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.66 million, down from 495,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.79M shares traded or 347.57% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil holds 1.35% or 15.73 million shares. Lvm Mi reported 5,951 shares. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney, a New York-based fund reported 17,020 shares. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 303 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wms Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 14,840 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp invested in 0.17% or 25,136 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Trust stated it has 12,473 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability has invested 1.81% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Freestone Capital Hldg Lc has 197,140 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Stearns Fincl Svcs Gru reported 0.29% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amer Rech And Mngmt Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 1.53 million shares or 0.91% of the stock. First Interstate Commercial Bank accumulated 23,389 shares. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 78,700 shares.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8,764 shares to 56,502 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd accumulated 4,963 shares or 0% of the stock. The Maryland-based Macroview Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 697,870 shares stake. Pitcairn reported 2,207 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Wexford Ltd Partnership owns 0.21% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 16,300 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 95 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 21,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada owns 177 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 182,491 shares. Longfellow Invest Mngmt Communication Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 1,999 shares. Kepos Capital Lp has 1.95% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).