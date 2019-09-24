Ion Asset Management LTD Lowered Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position as Share Value Declined; Eastgroup Pptys (EGP) Holder Comerica Bank Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.77 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 494,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 347,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.41 million, down from 841,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.72. About 248,997 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Eastgroup Pptys Inc (EGP) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 15,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 34,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08M, down from 49,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Eastgroup Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $126.66. About 190,888 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Glenmede Co Na holds 1,639 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 434 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated reported 102,647 shares stake. Profund Limited Liability Corp holds 6,575 shares. 37 were accumulated by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.04% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 146,492 shares. 1,432 are owned by Hanseatic Management Service. Arizona State Retirement reported 26,675 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.98% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 319,892 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 54,033 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 91 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp Reit (NYSE:O) by 5,436 shares to 110,332 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 9,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 6.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.95M for 25.33 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ion Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 347,072 shares or 9.77% of the stock. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 257,375 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na stated it has 2,852 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 200,000 shares stake. Private Advisor Group Limited Com accumulated 8,196 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wexford Ltd Partnership invested in 0.21% or 16,300 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 123,978 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Menta Limited Liability invested in 7,697 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Nwq Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 792,092 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 52,598 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited holds 0.35% or 23,217 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 2,775 shares. Navellier & Associates invested in 0.52% or 30,142 shares. Fmr Llc reported 81,295 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1.22 million shares.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58M for 17.68 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.