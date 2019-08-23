Ion Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Valuation Declined; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Market Value Declined

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.46. About 349,833 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 70,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 128,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 5,997 shares to 476,575 shares, valued at $30.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 850,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,519 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id accumulated 29,760 shares. Pecaut accumulated 37,202 shares. Rmb Cap Llc owns 58,943 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 337,227 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Co reported 41,911 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd accumulated 1.52M shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ar Asset Mgmt reported 1.94% stake. Golub Gp Ltd Liability owns 20,003 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.35% or 32,311 shares. Clark Estates Ny invested in 0.13% or 6,007 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership reported 217,265 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Llp has 0.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blackhill Incorporated owns 167,076 shares or 4.01% of their US portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Masters Limited Liability Company has 0.63% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 100,000 shares. Vertex One Asset Management has 52,000 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 7,611 shares. Brinker Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,800 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Adage Capital Prtn Gp reported 200,000 shares. Icon Advisers holds 4,400 shares. Oberweis Asset reported 6.79% stake. Pinnacle Associates accumulated 6,350 shares. Moreover, Twin Secs Inc has 12.25% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 195,000 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 38,035 shares. Natixis L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,139 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 8,484 shares stake. Lenox Wealth Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Gains as NVIDIA (NVDA) Files with China’s SAMR for Approval – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Piper thinks Xilinx should buy Mellanox – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Intel Eyeing Israeli Chipmaker Mellanox In $6B Cash-And-Stock Deal – Benzinga” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mellanox Propels JD Cloud to New Levels of Performance and Efficiency – Business Wire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSI Alert: Mellanox Technologies Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.